12th Manipur State League TRAU hand NISA second straight defeat; Zalen hold SSU

IMPHAL, Sep 11: NISA, Thangmeiband lost their second successive match in the ongoing 12th Manipur State League at the Artificial Turf Ground, Khuman Lampak as TRAU, Kwakeithel handed them a 1-0 defeat today.

Both sides started off in a positive note. It was Seiminmang who did the star turn for TRAU as he slotted home the winner in the 15th minute in the tightly contested match. Seiminmang collected a ball from Amos Nathaniel, kept his calm and placed the ball past the NISA’s custodian.

After the break, the two teams entered the field with more purpose. NISA intensified their attacks but their forward line was not given any lee way by TRAU’s defenders.

Desperate to find the equaliser, NISA sent more men in the attacking. However, the script did not change for them as they slumped to their second successive defeat.

In another evenly contested encounter, SSU, Singjamei held FC Zalen, Sadar Hills to a 1-1 tie.

The two teams’ eagerness to earn their first full points was exhibited in their play throughout the match.

FC Zalen dominated possession as they resorted to some brilliant square passes. On the other hand, SSU created some chances but squandered due apparently to poor finishing.

Thangtinlen Haokip snatched a chance of an avoidable back pass by SSU’s defender Ng Arnold and found no difficulty in converting it in the 24th minute.

The two teams went to the break with the Sadar Hills side 1-0 lead intact.

Undaunted even after conceding a goal, SSU players showed full determination to salvage full points in the second session. FC Zalen defenders were firm to thwart any danger posed by their rivals’ attackers in their citadel. It was presumed that FC Zalen had already tamed their rivals until Th Srivash Singh of SSU netted the equaliser in the 3rd minute of the 4 minutes additional time.

The two sides found the remaining time too little to alter the score-line and settled for a draw.

FC Zalen had two draws while SSU had one loss and one draw.