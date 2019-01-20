12th Manipur State League TRAU overcome Sagolband United 1-0 to stay in contention

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Jan 19 : Tiddim Road Athletic Union (TRAU) which were beaten 4-2 by Sagolband United on January 5 in the previous double elimination round clash of the 12th Manipur State League 2017, had their revenge by sealing a 1-0 win today at Artificial Turf Ground, Khuman Lampak and set up semi-final clash with KLASA.

After the defeat at the hands of the Sagolband United, TRAU were dropped to losers’ bracket but did well to beat SSU, Singjamei on January 9 and got back themselves in the title race.

TRAU which are maintaining a fine run in their second season of the Second Division League had the chance to eliminate Sagolband United today riding on 60th minute goal by Nigerian Princewill Emeka.

Both SU and TRAU were neck and neck in the first half displaying their attacking prowess but failed to take the lead during the first session.

TRAU however made the most of the possession with the onset of the second half and managed to test defence line of SU on few occasion before Emeka got his name on the board the hour mark and handed TRAU the deserving 1-0 lead.

TRAU went on to press SU in search of more goals while SU struggled hard to find the equaliser. Both the teams had some close calls as the match progressed but could not really find the target and eventually the game ended 1-0 in favour of the Kwakeithel side.