12th Mega Marathon Manipur on November 4

IMPHAL, Sep 2 : The 12th Mega Marathon Manipur organised by United People Front under the aegis of Athletic Association of Manipur is all set to be held on November 4.

In a press meet held at the head office of United People Front, president W Second requested all sections of the society to provide moral, monetary and all forms of support in organising the distance run which is organised with the aim of making Manipuri youths healthy and further urged all not to call bandh or blockade on the event day.

The marathon will be held in men’s and women’s categories and the winners of both categories will be encouraged with Rs 40,000 each. The second and the third place winners will be awarded with Rs 30,000 and Rs 20,000 each while those who could finish within 4th to 15th position in both categories will be awarded Rs 3,000 each. The marathon will be flagged off from Khuman Lampak Sports and will culminate at the same after covering a major portion of the Imphal City. The president also mentioned of forming a subcommittee for effective organisation of the mega marathon which has been held continuously since 2007.