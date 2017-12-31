12th MSL AMFA expels 9 teams

IMPHAL, Dec 30 : Nine teams participating in the 12th Manipur State League which began on September 6 this year have been expelled by All Manipur Football Association.

The State league is sponsored by Khumukcham Ingocha Singh Memorial Trust and organised by All Manipur Football Association (AMFA).

The executive council of AMFA resolved to expel the clubs namely, Tiddim Road Athletic Union, Young Physique Union, Sagolband United, North Imphal Sporting Association, Dimapur Road Athletic Organisation, Anouba Imagi Mangal, Nambul Mapal Athletic and Cultural Organisation, FC Zalen and Muvanlai Athletics in a meeting held at the office of AMFA on December 27. The resolution to expel the said clubs from the ongoing 12th Manipur State League was taken after going through the replies of show cause notices served for evading their matches and for flouting 12th Manipur State League Regulation Article 13.2. However, what exactly the article states could not be ascertained as AMFA has failed to provide the rule of conduct of the league despite repeated appeals made by The Sangai Express.