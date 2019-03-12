12th MSL final deferred once again

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Mar 12 : In a huge disappointment to many football lovers of the State, the final match of the 12th Manipur State League scheduled to be held today at 1.30 pm at Main Stadium Khuman Lampak was once again deferred without providing any reason.

This is the second time the final match to be played between NEROCA FC, Sangakpham and KLASA, Keinou was postponed after dates were fixed by the organising body, All Manipur Football Association.

Although invitations were sent to all concerned for the final match, the organising body has not clarified or come up with the exact reason why the match was postponed till the filing of this report.

It may be mentioned that the 12th edition of Manipur State League which began on September 6, 2017 has been a victim of many standoffs and was resumed this year after stalling for almost a year. Such sudden postponement without furnishing a proper reason is a huge setback for the organisers, and now a doubt has crept among sports lovers of the State whether the tournament has yet again struck another issue.