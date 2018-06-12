12th Thoubal District Thang-Ta Competition

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Jun 11 : Thoubal District Thang-Ta Association is all set to organise the 12th edition of Thoubal District Thang-Ta Competition 2018 from June 17 at Kakching Khunou Bazar Mandop.

The press release issued by the association invited all the thang-ta units and players of the district to participate in the said competition. The competition will consist of Phunaba Ama, Phunaba Anishuba, Thang Haiba and Thanglon Khonglon events for sub-junior, junior and senior (both male and female). Further details can be had from the office of the association at Kakching Khunou.