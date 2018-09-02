13 State body builders to represent India at Asian Championship

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Sep 1 : All Manipur Gymnasium Welfare Association has released the names of State body builders and officials who will represent India in the upcoming 52nd Asian Body Building and Physique Sports Championship to be held in Pune from October 5 to 7.

The players were selected in the trial held at Raipur from August 31 till today. The list of the players who will be representing India and their weight categories are L Dinesh (Junior-Below 75 kg), Henry Haokip (Junior-Below 75 kg), N Rakesh Singh (Junior- Above 75 kg), L Henary Sharma (Junior- Above 75 kg), Th Sarita Devi (Women’s below 55 kg), W Jamuna Devi (women’s above 55 kg), K Rebita Devi (women’s above 55 kg), Janshi Maisnam (Junior Women’s Physique), L Neta Singh (Senior 55 kg), L Robert Meitei (Senior 60 kg), A Bikand (Senior 70 kg), K Arnold (Senior 75 kg) and Ng Surchandra Singh (Senior 75 kg).

The officials who will lead the team are N Kishan Singh (Junior Mr Asia/ International Judge) as Coach and Y Sunanta (Junior Mr Asia/ International Judge) as manager.