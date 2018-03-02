1300 fake voters in Jiri AC

IMPHAL, Mar 1: Altogether 1300 voters including many who are enrolled in Jiribam Assembly Constituency as well as in Assam would be removed from the State’s electoral roll.

After JCILPS pointed out that ‘fake’ voters have been enrolled in Jiribam AC, the District Electoral Officer sent Booth Level Officers for physical verification of the fake voters.

In the course of the verification, many fictitious names were detected while many voters were found to have expired and a large number of voters were found enrolled in both Jiribam AC and Assam, informed a source.