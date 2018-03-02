1300 fake voters in Jiri AC

IMPHAL, Mar 1: Altogether 1300 voters including many who are enrolled in Jiribam Assembly Constituency as well as in Assam would be removed from the State’s electoral roll.
After JCILPS pointed out that ‘fake’ voters have been enrolled in Jiribam AC, the District Electoral Officer sent Booth Level Officers for physical verification of the fake voters.
In the course of the verification, many fictitious names were detected while many voters were found to have expired and a large number of voters were found enrolled in both Jiribam AC and Assam, informed a source.
This is called a fool’s paradise politics. When power is corrupted everything is in jeopardized. The present MLA from this district should know that his voters in the previous election were reduced to minus 1300 fake voters. And the role of the previous BLO duty was obsolete and required strict verification before the law of a jurisdiction in an appropriate time.Fake encounter, fake voters were the culture of the present government of Manipur.