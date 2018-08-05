136 member State Thang-Ta team leave Imphal for Chandigarh

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Aug 4 : A 136 member State thang-ta contingent including 10 performers and 6 officials selected by Huyel Langlon Thang-Ta Association, Manipur was flagged off by titular King Leishemba Sanajaoba at 8 am this morning for the 7th Thang-Ta Federation Cup 2018 to be held at Skating Rink, Sports Department, Chandigarh Administration, Sector-10 from August 9 to 12.

120 Thang-Ta players of various age groups (U-14, U-18 and Above 18 yrs) and weight categories from thang-ta units across Manipur will be competing in Phunaba-I and Phunaba-II events at the championship.

The team were led by Sarangthem Tiken Singh as team manager, Huidrom Kirankumar as team coach, Shagolshem Shyamananda as assistant team coach, Konjengbam Thoibi Devi as women’s team coach, Nongtombam Noren Luwang as junior team coach and Yumnam Dijen Singh as sub-junior team coach. King Leishemba Sanajaoba also wished success to all the players before they were flagged off.