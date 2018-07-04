13th State Level Men’s Open Football Thumping wins for Sekmai FC and YDC

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Jul 3 : Sekmai FC and YDC, Awang Potsangbam sealed dominating wins against their rivals in today’s Group D league matches of the 13th State Level 11 Men’s Village Open Football Tournament 2018 being organised by Brighter Club, Awang Potsangbam Khullen at its playground.

The first match of the day saw, Sekmai FC cruised to a 3-0 win over KYDC, Keikol through goals scored by M Ibomcha, Bikash and A Kinesh.

M Ibomcha put his team ahead with a 1-0 lead in the 9th minute before Bikash and A Kinesh scored one goal each in the 12th and the 15th minute and made it 3-0 past the Keikol side. The remaining part of the match saw KYDC trying hard to return into the game but strong defence set up of the Sekmai side successfully deterred them from making any score to seal a 3-0 victory.

The second match of the day saw N Bikramjit and W Abul scored one goal each in the 33rd and the 35th minute to give YDC, Awang Potsangbam Khunou 2-0 win over MYA, Leikinthabi.

MSFC, Heingang will meet KFC, Konthoujam tomorrow in a Group A league match while FC Yumnam Khunou will play KBSU, Kanglatongbi in another Group A league match latter.