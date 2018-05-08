13th Sub-Junior Girls Inter District Football Tournament 2018 begins

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, May 7 : The 13th Sub-Junior Girls Inter District Football Tournament 2018 being organised by All Manipur Football Association kicked off today at Artificial Turf Ground, Khuman Lampak.

The opening match of the tournament was played between Imphal West District Football Association (IWDFA) and District Football Association Thoubal (DFA Thoubal) in which the Imphal West side hammered the Thoubal team with a huge 13-0 margin. The second match of the day saw, District Sports Association Bishnupur (DSA Bpr) sealed a 1-0 victory over District Sports Association Kakching (DSA Kak).

Lynda Kom scored 4 goals in this one sided match for IWDFA while Th Kritina scored thrice to hand their team a convincing 13-0 victory. The first half of the game ended 9-0 with the opener coming from Th Kritina early in the 2nd minute before she added another in the 4th minute of the match. S Lynda Kom extended the lead to 3-0 through a rasping shot in the 11th minute before Kh Manimala took her turn to add another in the 18th minute.

L Babydolly then make it 5-0 in the 27th minute while the next goal came from the feet of L Babycha in the 29th minute who also added another in the 38th minute. H Silky (37′) and Th Kritina (40′) then scored one each to give IWDFA a 9-0 lead in the first.

Kh Manimala scored her second goal just two minutes into the second half while the latter part of the game went to S Lynda Kom as she pumped in three goals in the 46′, 65′ and 80′ minute to wrap the game 13-0.

The second match of the tournament ended in contrast with the first match as DSA Bpr beat DSA Kak by a narrow 1-0 margin. The lone goal of the match was scored by L Bijeiya Chanu in the 17th minute.

Next match will be held on May 10 at the same ground. The first match will be played between Imphal East District Football Association and DSA Bishnupur at 1 pm while Imphal West District Football Association will meet DSA Kakching in the second match at 3 pm.