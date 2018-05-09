13th Tellou Trophy YMC hold CHYUC, SADA drub NYC 5-0

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, May 8 : YNC were held to CHYUC a 2-2 draw while SADA, Sanjenbam dumped NYC, Nongdam 3-0 in today’s league matches of the ongoing 13th Tellou Joint Co-Operative Farming Society Ltd Trophy organised by Eastern United Sporting Club at Tellou Kangjeibung.

CHYUC, Challou opened up the goal account in the 12th minute through Goutam while the second goal came from his team-mate, Ngaisana in the 33rd minute.

YMC, Haraorou however came back in the latter part and it was Sadananda who reduced the deficit to one goal in the 35th minute when he banged in a power packed shot past the Challou side’s keeper.

They continued their offence keeping their goal line safe at the same time and it was Athoi who finally put in the equaliser in the 42nd minute to finish the game 2-2.

The next match of the day saw SADA, Sanjenbam rode on Bijen’s hattrick to notched up a 5-0 victory over NYC, Nongdam.

Bijen struck the opener early in the 5th minute before he added another two goals in the 7th and the 12th minute. Mallo and Naoton also scored one goal each in the 17th and the 33rd minute of the match respectively to help their team romp to an overwhelming 5-0 victory.

Tomorrow’s fixture :

KNC, Kachikhul vs BSU, Kakching and YDO, Khundrakpam vs FC Tellou