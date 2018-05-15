14 passengers dumped at Kangpokpi

Our Correspondent

KANGPOKPI, May 14: Fourteen passenger of a Winger plying between Dimapur and Imphal were dumped at Kangpokpi bazar this morning. The fourteen passengers from Bihari community were dumped in front of TL Plaza, Kangpokpi Ward No.1 near the highway at Kangpokpi bazar this morning at around 8:30.

Wondering as to why these passengers were dumped, the local denizens inquired and came to know that the driver of the passenger winger namely Vicky from Nagaland dumped the passengers in fear of JCILPS. One of the local denizens seized the ticket of one of the passengers for inquiring and it was found that the passenger Winger belongs to Super Fast Travels. Its Head Office is located at North AOC, Imphal having branch office at Dimapur and Guwahati. The passengers booked the tickets from Dimapur to Imphal. The vehicle Registration number is MN01-2155. The passengers told the local denizens that they are from Ragailong, Imphal having genuine Aadhaar Cards and other documents while conveying their amazement over the action of the Winger driver.

Later, some of the passengers boarded a Kangpokpi- Imphal passenger bus while some were picked up by their relatives from Ragailong.