Minister lauds Govt schools of Andro A/C

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, May 27: MAHUD and Forest and Environment Minister Thounaojam Shyamkumar has claimed that unlike other places, the performance of the Government High Schools of Andro Constituency are improving year after year.

He made the statement during a press meet at his official residence today, based on the results of the HSLC Examination 2018 which was declared a few days back.

Speaking to media persons, Minister Shyamkumar said that around six of the Government High schools present in Andro Assembly Constituency, had failed to entice students to enrol in them for the last 10 years.

However, the condition has drastically improved within the last few years and now, even if the school cannot produce toppers, the pass percentage of the schools is often comparable with many private schools, he claimed.

Pointing out the result of this year’s HSLC exam, Minister Shyamkumar said that out of 48 students studying in Moirangpurel High School, 43 came in First division while 5 came in Second division.

Similarly, out of a total 18 students of Yambem High School, 12 came in First division while 6 came in Second division.

12 students , out of a total 15 students of Huikap High School came in Second division while 3 will have to appear for the compartmental examination.

The Minister informed that out of a total 35 students studying in Azad Higher Secondary School, 19 came in First division, 11 came in Second division, one came in Third division while 3 will have to appear the compartmental examination.

Out of a total 42 students of Poiroukhongjin High School, 3 came in First division and 34 came in Second division. Andro High School had 5 First division, 19 Second division, 2 Third division and 3 compartmental out of a total 19 students studying in the school.

On the average, the pass percentage of two High Schools were 100 percent, while the pass percentage of the remaining schools is between 95 and 98 percent, the Minister added.

On the other hand, Minister Shyamkumar announced that he would hand over a cash award of Rs 1 lakh to the 4th position holder, Archana Hijam of Catholic School, during the inauguration event of this year’ s Pineapple festival.

He also added that the students from Andro A/C who clinched the 20th and 25th position in the exam will also be felicitated during the event as well.