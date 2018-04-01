14th DSA Trophy AFC thrash DYA 10-2 to set up final date with KPSC

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Mar 31 : AFC, Thoubal today notched up a huge 10-2 victory over DYA, Elangkhangpokpi to cruise into the final of the 14th DSA Trophy State Level Invitation Football Tournament organised by District Sports Association Kakching under the aegis of All Manipur Football Association at DSA, Kakching ground. They will meet KPSC in the final match on April 3.

In the last semi final match staged today, Md Riyas Khan scored seven goals alone to help AFC, Thoubal outshine DYA by 10-2 margin. L Roshan opened up the account early in the 6th minute before Md Riyas Khan scored two goals back to back in the 15th and the 25th minute. Y Sobha then scored a superb goal in the 43rd minute of the match to hand AFC a 4-0 lead in the first half. The onslaught continued in the second half as well and it was L Roshan again who made a fine run into the box and sent home the ball crashing into the net to make it 5-0. Md Riyaskhan then sprang up again to further extend the lead to 7-0 in the 63rd minute of the match. Embarrassed with the huge deficit, DYA changed their approached and tried hard to return into the game. Their efforts bore fruit when Krishnakanta struck the first goal for his team in the 66th minute.

Riyas Khan then pumped in 4 goals (79′, 81′, 84′, 86′) in straight to make 10-1 and demolished the aspirations of DYA. DYA were able to grab another goal through Netrajit in the 87th minute.