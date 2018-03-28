14th DSA Trophy UBSA thump KMSWC 2-0 to enter semi-final

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Mar 27 : UBSA, Mantak booked their semi-final berth with a thumping 2-0 win over KMSWC, Keirak in the last league match of the ongoing 14th DSA Trophy State Level Invitation Football Tournament organised by District Sports Association Kakching under the aegis of All Manipur Football Association at DSA, Kakching ground today.

After a barren first half, a brace by P Romesh in the 73rd minute and the 75th minute enabled UBSA to clinch all three points. The first half saw both teams evenly matched an create few scoring chances but were either intercepted by opposing defenders or their attempts went too wide.

The second half began in a similar fashion as the first half making poor finishes in the beginning. The breakthrough however arrived in the 73rd minute with P Romesh launching into forward to bang in a clinical shot before chipping in another goal in the 75th minute.

The Keirak side were shaken by the two quick goals as they looked flustered at the back. UBSA could have scored more but their lacked in accuracy deterred them from doing so.

With this win, UBSA were able to finish Group B runners up and will meet Group A winners, KPSC, Kakching in the first semi final on March 29 while Group B winners, AFC, Thoubal will take on DYA, Elangkhangpokpi in the last semi-final on March 31.