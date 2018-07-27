14th Governor’s Cup Fencing SAI-RC claim men’s team title, MPSC emerge women’s champions

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Jul 26 : SAI-RC emerged men’s champions of the 14th edition of the Governor’s Cup State Level Fencing Championship- 2018 being organised by Manipur Fencing Association at Indoor Stadium, Khuman Lampak while Manipur Police Sports Club won the women’s team title today.

SAI-RC bagged two gold medals and one silver medal to become men’s champions and claimed the Ariban Nandakeshor Sharma Trophy. MPSC, on the other hand clinched the women’s team title with a total of four medals, including 2 gold, 1 silver and 1 bronze and reserved the Hijam Ongbi RK Sanatombi Devi Trophy.

Men’s Events

MPSC’s Th Rajeshor Singh today outlasted Th Rajiv of MIISIKHOLL by 15-06 points in the men’s foil final and claimed the gold medal while M Punsiba and W Roshan of OLA, Kongba claimed the bronze medals.

In the men’s epee final, Th Bonmai of SAI-RC got better of A Lenin of SWC, Khongman by 11-10 points to win the title while Th Phemton of OC and S Jayenta of MIISIKHOL got the bronze medals.

SAI-RC’s Th Ajitkumar registered a 15-09 win over Th Chabi of the same unit to claim the men’s sabre title. N Solik of SWC and Arunkumar of MIISIKHOL who reached upto semi-finals got the bronze medals of this event.

Women’s Events

OLA’s W Thoibi prevailed over S Bindu of MIISIKHOL to register a 15-08 win in the women’s foil final and fetched a gold medal while K Ocean of SA and W Roji of MPSC grabbed the bronze medals.

RK Rebika opened MPSC’s gold medal account with a 15-08 win over her compatriot M Sandhyarani in the women’s epee final while semi-finalists S Chingkheinganbi of UPAA and S Kiranbala of SAI-RC bagged the bronze medals.

MPSC’s Daina Devi bagged the second gold medal following an overwhelming 15-04 win over S Hiron of UPAA in the sabre final for women. H Arnapriya and N Nisha Chanu of MIISIKHOLL were able to bag bronze medals in this event.

A total of 311 fencers from across 14 affiliated units are participating in the various age groups fencing events. The championship will continue with junior boys and girls events tomorrow.