14th Governor’s Cup Fencing SWC claim junior boys team title, UPAA crowned jr girls’ team champs

IMPHAL, Jul 27 : SWC today stacked up two gold and one bronze medals to emerge junior boys’ team champions of the 14th edition of the Governor’s Cup State Level Fencing Championship- 2018 being organised by Manipur Fencing Asso-ciation at Indoor Stadium, Khuman Lampak. Champi-ons of junior boys’, SWC will be getting Wakambam Noidya Singh Trophy.

UPAA, Kiyamgei , on the other hand, collected two gold and one silver medal to become junior girls champs of this State level fencing championship and rightfully sealed the Wakambam Ongbi Keisham Ningol Angou Devi Trophy.

Day 3 Events

Junior Boys: SWC’s S Rahul opened the gold medal account in the junior boys foil event defeating L Sanjoy of SAI-RC by a narrow 15-14 points in the final while his compatriot Th Satish grabbed the unit’s second gold medal with a 15-9 win over Kh Amar of SAIRC in the epee final.

Benish of OLA and S Lanngam of UPAA bagged the bronze medals of the foil event while Amorjit of SWC and Ay Arbinkumar of OLA got epee event bronze medals.

Y Givson of MIISI-KHOLL was able to lay his hand on the gold medal with an overwhelming 15-06 point win over Th Ajitkumar of SAI-RC in the sabre final for junior boys while N Inungnganba of UPAA and L Chingkhei of MIISIKHOLL settled with bronze medals.

Junior Girls : UPAA’s Chingkheinganbi bagged her unit’s first gold medal in the epee final beating S Kiranbala of SAI-RC by 15-13 points while S Hiron bagged the second gold medal in the junior girls’ sabre event and helped UPAA claimed the junior girls team title. Hiron prevailed over her unit-mate S Sophia to win the gold medal.

MIISIKHOLL’s K Rose and Malemnganbi of KHSC were awarded bronze medal of the epee event while SWC’s Th Babysana and MIISIKHOLL’s N Nisha claimed the sabre bronze medals. In the foil event final, MFC’s Somirin Alice Rungsung sealed a 15-13 win over N Mona of SWC and fetched the gold medal while semifinalists, Prosia of MIISIKHOLL and L Nirmala of SA got the bronze medals.