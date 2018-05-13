14th Governor’s Taekwondo Cup 2018 UTA on brink of becoming overall team champions

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, May 12 : UTA, Yumnam Leikai continued to shine on the third day collecting 6 gold, 5 silver and 11 bronze medals to strengthen their lead the medal tally of the ongoing 14th Governor’s Taekwondo Cup 2018 organised by All Manipur Taekwondo Association at Indoor Stadium Khuman Lampak with 24 gold, 17 silver and 21 bronze medals.

National Sports Academy are struggling in the second spot with a total of 15 gold, 7 silver and 7 bronze medals while SAI-RC are in the third place with 7 gold, 12 silver and 9 bronze medals.

Day 3 events

Sub-Junior Girls

PTA bagged both the gold and the silver medal in the U-20 kg sub-junior girls event through T Bheigyashree and M Bansika while L Angel of Marjing and G Chelsia of UTA picked up the bronze medals.

In the U-32 kg final bout, T Reguja Chanu of PTA added the second goal for her unit beating N Saina of NSA. K Mangalleima and S Sanathoi bagged the bronze medals in this age group.

K Dhaneshwori of CTI-S bagged the U-35 kg gold beating Anjalika Yenkokpam while L Yumiya of UTA claimed the silver medal.

Sub-Junior Boys

S Tondonba of PTA bagged the sub-junior U-23 kg gold medal beating K Alex of Nambol unit while K Chingkehinganba and Tuljit Naorem of UTA got the bronze medals.

In the U-35 Kg final, NSA’s Ramson bagged the gold medal while HTA’s M Rickyson settled for the silver medal. Ch Devraj of NSA and M Sahabuddin of Lilong side claimed the bronze medals.

In the U-38 kg final bout, Kangujam Jenish of Nambol Unit overpowered Th Henry of Kangla to win the gold medal while I Sachin of NSA and Davidson Leimapokpam of PTA claimed the bronze medals.

Cadet Girls

Manda Yengkhom of NSA claimed the gold medal in the U-37 cadet girls final beating Kh Kabita of PTA. Ng Ashakiran of HTA and Romila Yumnam of UTA bagged the bronze medals.

In the U-55 cadet girls event, NSA’s Kanchan Keisham fetched the gold medal while A Uttrani bagged the silver medal. K Christina and W Chandrakiran bagged the bronze medals in this category.

UTA’s Y Abenao got better of H Maheshori in the U-59 kg final event to win the gold medal while Kh Linthoi of PTA bagged the bronze medal.

Cadet Boys

Kh Robert of SAI-RC bagged the first gold for his unit in the U-41 kg cadets boys final beating UTA’s Th John while Th Henry of HTA and K Uttam of UTA bagged the bronze medals.

In the U-49 kg category cadet boys final, A Kishan of NSA beat his compatriot S Rohit to win the win while SAIRC’s S Manoj and DS Mothit of NSA claimed the bronze medals.

In the U-61 kg final bout, Elton Laishram of SAI-RC won the gold medal beating B Shitaljit of NSA while the bronze medal went to Kaigoulun James of NSA.

In the U-65 kg final bout, PTA’s Jetlee Chabungbam fetched the gold medal while N Rabindro of Keishampat won the silver medal. Leishemba and M Rajesh went for the bronze medals in this weight group.

Junior Girls

S Nancy of NSA bagged the gold medal in the U-46 kg final event for junior while beating Th Melody of UTA while Aparna Yengkhom of CTI-S claimed the bronze medal. UTA bagged the U-63 kg junior girls event beating L Chaoba of SAIRC.

Junior Boys

L Lemba Meitei of NSA clinched the U-51 kg junior boys event beating Ng Roshan of SAIRC while K Robertson of UTA and Jebiom Avansky of NSA went for the bronze medals.

NSA also bagged the U-73 kg gold through L Yaikhomba Meitei while the silver medal of this weight group was bagged by SAI-RC’s S Jenish Singh.

Senior Girls

Th Inaobi of UTA beat her Pushpatally Mangsatabam of the same unit to win the gold medal of the U-53 while S Salaingakpi Chanu of IBSA claimed the bronze medals.

In the U-63 girls final event, M Tolika and S Tina of UTA bagged the gold and the silver medal respectively.

Senior Boys

M Sanahal of UTA added another gold medal in the U-63 kg final bout while L Kabichandra settled for the silver medal.

Birjit Irom of Nambol and K Roshan of UTA claimed the bronze medals.

Kelvin Yumnam of UTA bagged the last gold medal of the day in the U-74 kg event while P Tejson of Nambol claimed the silver medal. MM Abdul Waki of Lilong and M Thouba of UTA bagged the bronze medals.