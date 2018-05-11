14th Governor’s Taekwondo Cup

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, May 10: The 14th Governor’s Cup Manipur 2018 kick-started today organised under the supervision of All Manipur Taekwondo Association at Indoor Stadium, Khuman Lampak. A total of 401 players including 267 male and 134 female athletes participated in the competition. The opening ceremony was graced by O Lukhoi, MLA, Wangoi A/C, Vice-Chairperson Manipur Infrastructure Development Agency, Bobby Waikhom, IAS, President, All Manipur Taekwondo Association, Naorem Prabin, IAS, Director, Youth Affairs and Sports.

Winners on the first day of the competition are Kh Mangal (Gold Medal, Under-18 Sub-junior Boys), L Diamond (Silver medal), L Thoihenba (Bronze medal) and Th Yohenba (Bronze medal).