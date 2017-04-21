14th Manipur Veteran Cricket Tournament Cyclone down Model Club to enter final

IMPHAL, Apr 20 : Cyclone, Thangmeiband thrashed Model Club, Chingamakha by 60 runs to enter the final of the 14th Manipur Veteran Cricket Tournament underway at Oriental College and Model Higher Secondary School ground today.

On winning the toss Cyclone opted to bat first and their batsmen did a commendable work in piling up 133 runs for the loss of 7 wickets in 30 overs.

Binoy led the way in the scoring department making a patient 28 runs off 34 balls followed by Roben who waited for the loose balls to compile a well made 21 runs off 42 balls.

The bowlers of Model Club did well to keep a good line and length and tie down the batsmen of Cyclone, not really giving them the leeway to open up their bat and go after the bowling.

On the other hand the batsmen of Cyclone kept their cool and relied on singles and the twos to steadily build up their innings.

The other notable batsmen of Cyclone were Thoithoi who painstakingly compiled 17 runs off 39 balls and Robindro who made 14 runs off 18 balls.

For Model Club, Cherish led the way in grabbing 3 wickets in four overs conceding a total of 13 runs.

Suresh with one wicket in 6 overs for 30 runs, Homeshwor with one wicket in 5 overs conceding 17 runs, Shamu with one wicket in 4 overs for 15 runs and Mujibur with one wicket in four overs for 26 runs were the other wicket takers.

Faced with the task of defending 133 runs in 30 overs, the bowlers of Cyclone did well to keep a good line and length and tormented the batsmen of Model Club with their incisive bowling.

Keeping the batsmen of Model Club on their toes, the bowlers of Cyclone took wickets at regular interval to bowl them all out for 73 runs in 25 overs.

Binoy led the way in tacking three wickets in 6 overs for 6 runs followed by Robindro who also scalped three wickets but conceded 25 runs in 6 overs.

The two were well supported by Tiken who bagged two wickets in 6 overs for 14 runs, Bikom who took one wicket in 4.1 overs for 4 runs and Arun who took one wicket in 4 overs for 11 runs.

For Model Club, Sunil made a quick 12 runs in 11 overs while Suresh made a sensible 24 runs in 36 balls followed by Sunil with 8 runs off 31 balls.

The other batsmen of Model Club however could not match the incisive bowling of Cyclone and literally gifted away their wickets.

For his score of 28 runs off 34 balls and for bagging three wickets, Binoy of Cyclone was adjudged the man of the match.

Tomorrow Model Club (B) will take on YWC, Langthabal in another semi-final.

