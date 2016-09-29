14th S Ningthou Memorial 2nd Div Football Tournament LHYC humble Zomi Club 5-1

IMPHAL, Sep 28 : LHYC handed a convincing win over Zomi Club in the ongoing 14th S Ningthou Memorial 2nd Division Football League Tournament at the ground of Jiribam Government Higher Secondary School. The tournament is being organised by All Jiribam Sports Association. On winning the toss, Zomi Club opted to choose which side they would play on giving the starting chance to LHYC.

During the one sided match, LHYC had better ball possession with Lalelanthang of LHYC emerging the star player with five goals in the match. The goals came in the 25th, 36th, 46th, 52nd and 59th minute from the boots of Lalelanthang. The consolation goal of Zomi Club came in the 73rd minute when Obed found the target. LHYC will next meet Sinlung Club. 6th Tilotama tournament : In the 6th P Tilotama Devi Memorial 3rd Division Football League Tournament Oriental Club trounced Kuki SC 3-0.

The match started with Oriental Club bettering their rivals in every department of the game. The floodgates opened in the first half and in as much as Oriental Club tried to increase the lead Kuki SC managed to keep the marauding forward line of Oriental Club in check. Lemon break was taken with Oriental Club taking a 1-0 lead.

In the second half, Oriental Club started vigorously and started finding the gaps in the defence line of Kuki SC. Off such a move, Elvin Duhlian found the gap and managed to make his way near the goal mouth and found the target in the 49th minute to help his team take a comfortable 2-0 lead over their rivals. The offensive style of Oriental Club paid dividends when in the 68th minute of the match, Depjoy was on target to help his team register a convincing 3-0 win. Tomorrow RYC will meet Sunrise Club.