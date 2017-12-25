14th TDC Football Tournament 2017 begins

IMPHAL, Dec 24 : The 14th TDC Football Tournament 2017 which is organised by Taning Development Club (TDC), Mayanglangjing kicked off today at the ground of the club featuring 24 teams divided into 4 groups.
The opening ceremony of the tournament was attended by RK Taruni, Adhyaksh, Imphal West Zilla Parishad, Ph Mohon, secretary, Taning Development Club, Ch Memma Devi, up-pradhan, Mayanglangjing GP, S Nandakeshwar, C/O, 4 IRB, Ch Basanta, ex-secretary, TDC, N Dhirembi and Kh Khogen as distinguished guests.
The opening Group A league match was played between LYDO, Loitang and TYC, Tendongyang in which the former secured a thumping 3-0 victory.
Th Chingkheinganba’s hattrick in the first half handed LYDO the first win. Chingkheinganba struck his first goal in the 19th minute followed by another two goals in the 25th and 40th minute.
