14th TDC Football Tournament 2017 begins

IMPHAL, Dec 24 : The 14th TDC Football Tournament 2017 which is organised by Taning Development Club (TDC), Mayanglangjing kicked off today at the ground of the club featuring 24 teams divided into 4 groups.

The opening ceremony of the tournament was attended by RK Taruni, Adhyaksh, Imphal West Zilla Parishad, Ph Mohon, secretary, Taning Development Club, Ch Memma Devi, up-pradhan, Mayanglangjing GP, S Nandakeshwar, C/O, 4 IRB, Ch Basanta, ex-secretary, TDC, N Dhirembi and Kh Khogen as distinguished guests.

The opening Group A league match was played between LYDO, Loitang and TYC, Tendongyang in which the former secured a thumping 3-0 victory.

Th Chingkheinganba’s hattrick in the first half handed LYDO the first win. Chingkheinganba struck his first goal in the 19th minute followed by another two goals in the 25th and 40th minute.