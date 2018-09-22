15 member State cultural troupe feted

IMPHAL, Sep 21: Art & Culture Minister L Jayantakumar Singh has said that artists of the small State Manipur have given tremendous contributions to introduce Manipur in the cultural map of the world.

Speaking on the occasion of the reception ceremony held at Government Dance College Hall, Palace Gate Imphal for the 15 member Manipuri cultural troupe who had performed at the recently concluded 5th Silk Road International Arts Festival at Xian of Shaanxi Province in China, the Minister said that Manipur occupies a big sphere in the field of Art and Culture. The 15 member cultural troupe performed different indigenous cultural items like Thougal Jagoi, Kabui Dance, Thang Taa, Holi Jagoi, Mao Naga Dance and Manipuri Folk songs at the festival. Cultural troops from France, USA, Russia, Italy, Hungary, Pakistan, and troupes from Chinese provinces also participated in the festival held in China.

The Manipuri cultural troupe was led by Director Art & Culture A Shivadas Sharma. The troop also bagged many appreciation awards at the festival held in China. (DIPR)