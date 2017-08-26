150 contestants participate in XII District Badminton Championship

Senapati, Aug 25: The XII Senapati District Badminton Championship 2017 started today and will continue till 26th August 2017 at Indoor Stadium Hall Senapati which is organised by the Senapati District Badminton Associa-tion (SDBA) & District Ad- ministration.

The programme was grace by ML Markson, Chairman ADC Senapati and witnessed by ADC members, ADC Executive Members Senapati, T. Moses Kamba, President of NPO SDO Phaibung, SDC Senapati, President Senapati District Contractors association and other dignitaries.

In the tournament, 150 participants from Mao, Karong, Vakho, Council, Katomei, Kangpokpi, T-Khullen and Senapati will contest for the championship.

The opening ceremony was attended by ML Markson Chairman ADC Senapati who convey his appreciation to all the Senapati sportspersons like Jeet Kune-Do athletes who won gold medals at international level district and who will be participating at the National Jeet Kune-Do championship, and the rising star, Andrew Lotzem a silver medallist Yonex International Badminton Championship under 15 and who will be playing at National level representing Manipur.

He appeals that the community should encourage the sports in different fields and making a professional so that the problem of unemployment will solve among the unemployed youth in our district. He wishes a grant success on behalf of the ADC Members Senapati to all the participants.