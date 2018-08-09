15th Chandam Inunganbi Memorial Football Gaibidin hattrick sees RYC through to quarter-final league stage

Our Correspondent

JIRIBAM, Aug 8 : Gaibidin of RYC, Ramzaijang produced yet another stellar performance to score a hattrick in a group stage clash against Oriental Club and propelled his team to the quarter final league stage of the 15th Chandam Inunganbi Memorial Mini Boys (U-13) Football Tournament-2018 which is underway at Jiribam Higher Secondary ground under the aegis of All Jiribam Jiribam Sports Association since July 27.

LSC, Lalpani held KSC to a 2-2 draw in another Group C clash thanks to goal from Lalthupek goal in the second half. The wins meant that LSC top the group with two wins and one draw.

The quarter final league round line up is completed with today’s matches and will begin from August 9 with Group A winners taking on Group B runners up Chikim FC in the first match.

RYC had a slow start as they enjoyed a 1-0 lead against Oriental Club in the first half through a fine goal in the 20th minute from Gaibidin while the second half saw three goals from Gaibidin and Kabilung. Gaibidin scored the second goal in the 31st minute of the play before completing his hattrick in the 47th minute. The huge lead did not satisfied them and it was Kabilung who banged in a single in the 52nd minute to wrap up the game 4-0.

Elsewhere, LSC who were trailing by 1-2 goals in the first half under fortuitous circumstance draw level to become group winners.

John Robert of KSC drew first blood early in the 7th minute when he made a fine run into LSC’s territory and buried the ball into the net beautifully. Tinminlen of the same team then doubled the lead in the 17th minute but Mereul of LSC was able to pull back one goal in the 25th minute to reduce the gap to one goal.

The second half saw, KSC losing control over the game as LSC were making their best effort to restore parity which indeed bore fruit in the 12th minute of the second half when Lalthupek breached the defence line and sent the ball crashing into the net. The latter part of the game saw both teams trying hard to find the winner but ended without any results settling the game 2-2.

Quarter final league stage fixture is given below.