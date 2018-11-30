15th FC team arrives

IMPHAL, Nov 29: A team of the 15th Finance Commission led by its Chairman NK Singh arrived here today to consult the State Government and other stake holders on the total financial requirements of the State during its term which will come into effect from April 1, 2020 and projects to be taken up in the State during the same period.

Soon after their arrival, the team held a meeting at the Old Secretariat conference with representatives of political parties, urban local bodies, Panchayats, ADCs and trade unions.

The team will hold another meeting at 9 am tomorrow at the same venue with the Chief Minister, Ministers and Government officials, informed a source.

Officials of the State Government would present a detailed report on the State’s financial situation apart from submitting a memorandum to the 15th Finance Commission team.

Notably, the State Government has already prepared a proposal to be placed before the team regarding the State’s financial requirements for the next five years including the amount needed for implementation of the 7th Central Pay and projects to be implemented in the State during the same period.