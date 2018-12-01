15th FC team assures necessary aid

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Nov 30: The 15th Finance Commission team which arrived here yesterday has assured all necessary financial assistance to the State Government to make Manipur one of the most progressive States in the country.

A 15-member team of the 15th FC led by Chairman NK Singh arrived here yesterday. After holding meetings with representatives of political parties and local bodies yesterday, the team held another meeting with Chief Minister N Biren, Deputy Chief Minister Y Joykumar who is also in charge of Finance Department, Cabinet Ministers, Chief Secretary and Principal Secretary (Finance) today.

The meeting deliberated on the financial condition of the State.

Speaking to media persons after the meeting, Chief Minister N Biren informed that the State Government tabled a detailed report on the existing financial woes of the State Government before the 15th FC team.

Pointing out that past Finance Commissions did not award enough fund for protection and conservation of forest areas, State Government officials urged the 15th FC team to award enough fund for protection of forests and sustainable exploitation of forest produces.

Conveying that the State Government highlighted all its urgent financial needs, the Chief Minister exuded confidence that the State Government would receive necessary financial assistance from the 15th FC.

15th FC Chairman NK Singh who was also present at the press meet said that Manipur has rich potential for speedy development in different sectors.

He said that the State can tap renewable energy for generating power abundantly.

The Chairman also underscored the importance of setting up a number of medical and engineering institutes.

Citing a memorandum submitted by the State Government, the Chairman said that the State Government is seeking award of grants to cover revenue deficits, award of enough funds for proper power devolution to ADCs and Zilla Parishads and financial assistance to 25 particular projects.

Saying that the State Government is giving priority to education, health and power sectors, NK Singh said that the Government is also seeking additional funds from the 15th FC for development of the State’s road infrastructure.

He assured that the 15th FC would provide necessary assistance so that the State’s growth rate reached double digit during the next five years (2020-2025) in tandem with the Government of India’s Act East Policy.

To a query, NK Singh said that the State’s fiscal deficit at the moment is just around 3 per cent and this is within the permissible limit. Even though the Chairman did not give a direct reply to a query about the exact amount proposed by the State Government, he said that the State Government proposed a big amount and this is inclusive of the amount needed for implementation of the 7th Central Pay with respect to State Government employees and pensioners.

The 12-member team left Imphal for Delhi in the afternoon.