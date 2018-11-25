15th Finance Commission State may propose Rs 70K/80 K crore

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Nov 24: The State Government has drafted a memorandum for submi-ssion to a 15th Finance Com- mission team who would be visiting the State on November 29 and the Government may demand Rs 70,000 to 80,000 crore from the Commission .

According to a source, a team of the 15th Finance Commission led by its Chairman NK Singh will come to Imphal on November 29 and hold meeting with the Chief Minister and other Government officials at Old Secretariat conference hall, apart from hearing the proposals/points of the State Government.

The source mentioned that the State Government has finished compiling a detailed report on the projects as well as the funds needed apart from drafting a memorandum which would be submitted to the visiting team

The State Government might pursue the Commission team to sanction a total of Rs 70,000 to 80,000 crore for various projects for the next five years, including payment of 7th Pay for the State Government employees, the source added.

The source further informed that the Commission team will also meet various local bodies and trade unions before leaving Imphal on November 30.

It may be mentioned that the period of the 15th Finance Commission will begin from April 1, 2020 and it was also agreed to provide 7th Pay to State Government employees out of the Commission’s sanction.

It may also be mentioned that the State Government received around Rs 30,000 crore during the period of the 14th Finance Commission.

It is worth noting that the Commission will decide the fund after proper analysis of the points raised by the State Government, the source added.