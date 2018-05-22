15th Finance Commission team arriving Depts asked to submit proposals by June 1st week

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, May 21: As a team of the 15th Finance Commission is likely to come to the State in the first week of July, the State Government has directed all its departments to submit their five-year (2020-21 to 2024-25) proposals by the first week of June.

Notably, money awarded by the Finance Commission in the form of grant-in-aid goes a long way in making up revenue deficits in States like Manipur which have little resources of their own.

Funds awarded by the Finance Commission are another source for development of infrastructure in the State, informed a source.

The State got Rs 10,227 crore from the 14th Finance Commission for 2015-16 to 2019-20.

Contending that this amount does not cover the extra expenses which the State Government will incur if the recommendations of the 7th Central Pay Commission are implemented, the Government has not been paying the 7th Pay to its employees and pensioners so far.

Nonetheless, the State Government has assured that the 15th Finance Commission’s award would incorporate the extra amount needed for implementing the 7th Pay and the 7th Pay would be implemented once the 15th Finance Commission’s award is received.

Given this situation, the State Government has been expecting a lot from the 15th Finance Commission, said the source.

With a team of the 15th Finance Commission expected in the first week of July, the State Government has started preparing a comprehensive proposal.

In connection with the same matter, the Chief Secretary held a meeting with administrative Secretaries on May 17. During the meeting, the Chief Secretary instructed all departments to submit their five-year proposals by the first week of June. The 15th Finance Commission was constituted in November last year with due approval of the President of India. The commission is headed by retired IAS officer Nandakishore Singh who earlier held the posts of Planning Commission member and Revenue Secretary of the Union Economic Affairs Ministry.

Even though the term for the 15th Finance Commission would come into force from April 1, 2020, the commission would collect proposals from all States in advance and financial awards for each State would be announced afterward.

Initiating due process of preparing their proposal, officials of MAHUD Department held video conference with officials of the Ministry of Urban Development today, informed the source.

MAHUD officials highlighted their priorities for the next five years to the officials of the Ministry and these included infrastructure development for water supply, solid waste management, drainage and sewerage system within the jurisdictions of 27 urban local bodies.

In response, officials of the Ministry of Urban Development asked the MAHUD officials to submit a proposal about what they wish to do in the next five years to the National Institute of Urban Affairs by May 28.

Meanwhile, MAHUD Department has convened a meeting with representatives of the 27 urban local bodies on May 24 so as to work out a detailed proposal, said the source.