15th Raising Day of Sat-Jan Heirok Ngainathel observed

Our Correspondent

THOUBAL, Aug 22: The 15th Raising Day of Sat-Jan Academy of Heirok Part-III, Ngainathel (Ngarouthel) was held at Meitei Huyel Langlon Sintam Sanglen under the sponsorship of Universal Friendship Organisation (UFO) today.

The function began with Education, Labour and Employment Minister Thokchom Radheshyam hoisting the Sat-Jan flag while taking salute from Sat-Jan members.

Thoubal Zilla Parishad Up-Adhyaksha T Nungshi Singh attended the function as chief guest, KM Blooming Higher Secondary School, Khangabok chairman Kh Menjor Mangang as functional president while All Manipur Apunba Nupi Samaj president Th Ramani Devi and Legal Aid Council, Imphal West advocate Khuraijam Kanta Singh as guest of honours respectively.

Speaking at the occasion, Commander of Special Duty UFO Khomba said that Universal Friendship Organisation (UFO) was established to bring peace and non-violence in the society. He continued that there are around 227 branches of Sat-Jan including the branches situated at Cachaar, Jaribond Hojai etc and more than one lakh members have been registered under Sat-Jan.

About 700 members of Sat-Jan and Meira paibi took part in the function today.