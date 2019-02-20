16 in hunt for 2 Cong tickets

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Feb 19: With the expiry of the time given for submission of application forms for obtaining Congress tickets to contest the Lok Sabha election at 4 pm today, it has been confirmed that 16 individuals are now vying for two Congress tickets–– nine in Inner Manipur PC and seven in Outer Manipur PC.

Those who have applied for Congress ticket in Inner Manipur PC are O Joy, Dr Ng Bijoy, RK Anand, O Nabakishore, Dr T Meinya, Sarangthem Manaobi (Khoirenthaba), Mairenbam Bishwarjit, Ningombam Bhupenda and I Hemochandra.

I Hemochandra was the last man to submit the application form and he was accompanied by many ex-MLAs when he submitted his application form today.

Those contesting for the party’s ticket in Outer Manipur PC are Tongmang Haokip, W Lalkholam Hangshing, KS Ngaite, T Zangkhomang Haokip, Sword Vashum, John Manglianthang Zou and James Kashung.

Speaking to media persons at Congress Bhavan after submitting his application form, I Hemochandra said that a zeal to raise a strong voice against CAB 2016 in the Parliament which has been challenging all the people of the North East region has driven him to contest the Lok Sabha election.

He said that he has been preparing to contest the election so as to check break down of democratic institutions in the country and the vigorous push for CAB 2016.

BJP president Amit Shah’s statement that they would bring back CAB 2016 if they are re-elected reveals that BJP does not care whether the small communities of the North East survive or perish, Hemochandra said.

He also accused the BJP leaders of working to disintegrate Manipur as well as India. It is crucial to prevent re-election of such leaders and their party, he declared.

Both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha could have kept still after the budget session was adjourned sine die but the same session has been prorogued hurriedly. As such there is strong possibility of promulgating the CAB 2016 as an ordinance, Hemochandra said while highlighting the need for collective and sustained fight against the Bill.