16 students of ‘Manipur Super 30’ clear IIT/JEE mains

IMPHAL, May 2

16 out of 18 students of “Manipur Super 30” have cleared IIT/JEE mains 2018.

A first of its kind project in the North East – the Senapati Brigade’s “Manipur Super 30” was a joint venture of Red Shield Division and Centre for Social Responsibility and Leadership (CSRL) to provide quality coaching and guidance to meritorious and deserving students of Manipur for IIT/JEE with an aim to give an opportunity and an apt platform to the economically deprived in the society.

The pioneer batch of 18 selected students was flagged off to Guwahati in mid-August 2017 after a detailed selection process comprising of a competitive written test followed by personal interview by the CSRL faculty at Leimakhong.

The students were provided with exclusive coaching for IIT/JEE along with free boarding and lodging facility at Guwahati. The guidance by the CSRL faculty, hard work and dedication of the students has been duly reflected in the IIT/JEE mains result declared on April 30, wherein a total of 16 students have passed the same, said a statement issued by the PIB Defence Wing.

The selected students will further be adequately coached and guided by the faculty of CSRL for IIT/JEE Advance Exams to be held on May 20. The project has contributed immensely in moulding the youth of Manipur manifolds towards a better and bright future and furtherance to a well settled life, conveyed the statement.