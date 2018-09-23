16th Mr IW Dist Body Building Contest 2018

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Sep 22 : The 16th Mr Imphal West Senior, Junior, Master, Men’s Physique and Women Body Building Contest 2018 jointly organised by Imphal West District Body Building and Fitness Association and YACHL Club, Yurembam will be held on Sunday (September 23) at Yurembam Makha Leikai community hall at 2.30 pm.

The contest will be graced by Dr Sapam Ranjan Singh, MLA Konthoujam AC as chief guest; Thingujam Nilamani, Member Yurembam Zilla Parishad; Mutum Deven Singh, Pradhan Yurembam GP; Yumnam Bala Devi, Member Ward No 1, Yurembam GP, Ngashepam Suninjoy, Member Ward No 2, Yurembam GP; Tomba Kabui, Member Ward No 3, Yurembam GP. Laiphrakpam Ibochou Meitei, president YACHAL Club and Moirangthem Deven Singh as guest of honours; and Thokchom Kesho Singh, president IWDBBFA as president, said a press statement of IWDBBFA.