17 drug users held, KNA cadre arrested

IMPHAL, Jun 19: A combined team of Imphal West district police arrested 17 drug users including 6 women while a KNA cadre was arrested during a surprise drive against drug and alcohol at North AOC today.

Briefing media persons, Additional SP Law and Order Imphal West, Priyadarshini Laishram stated that as per the instruction of Senior SP Imphal West Themthing Ngashangva, the police have been conducting intensified drives against drugs and alcohol in different parts of Imphal West district.

Under her supervision, a combined team of Imphal West district police led by Narcotic Cell Imphal West OC K Ranjit, along with members of Awang Chaokhat Development Club (ACDC) at North AOC at around 4.30 pm today.

During the drive, 17 drug users including 6 women were arrested by the police along with syringes and the Social Welfare Department was informed soon after.

However, while conducting verification of the drug users, an individual was spotted passing the area in a suspicious manner and was detained by the police team.

While checking him, the security team found four demand notes of KNA in his possession.

During the preliminary interrogation, he revealed himself as Cliff Kailun Haokip (34) s/o Haokhongam Haokip of Pihang village, Kamjong, Senapati district and presently staying at Mantripukhri.

She pointed out that the KNA cadre was formally arrested after conducting necessary proceedings and handed over to Imphal police station for taking necessary legal actions.

She also stated that the seized drugs will be handed over to the officers of the Social Welfare Department, who were present at the spot for taking up rehabilitation works of the arrested drug users.