17th Governors Trophy Tennis Championship begins

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Apr 19 : The 17th edition of Governor Trophy Cash Prize Tennis Championship 2018 being organised by Manipur Tennis Association kick-started today at the Officer’s Club Deco Turf Tennis Court, Lamphelpat featuring 11 boys in the U-14 category and 8 boys in the U-12 category.

U-14 Boys’ Singles

In the first pre-quarter final clash for U-14 boys, Gavin W overwhelmed K Mangal 6-0, 6-0 to move into the quarter finals while S Ashajit overcame Y Karnajit with a similar 6-0, 6-0 win to reach last 8 stage.

In the third pre quarter final match, L Paras outlasted Poireinganba 6-0, 6-1 to book a place in the quarter finals.

In the first quarter final staged today, Th Neeraj beat H Sankar 6-1, 6-1 to sail into the last 4 stage.

U-12 Boys’ Singles

The semi final line up for the U-12 category singles competition have been completed today. Th Neeraj will meet Shankar in the first semi final match while Paras will face Ashajit in the second semi-final match.

In the first quarter final match staged today, Th Neeraj enjoyed double bagel against Karnajit to secure a semi-final berth while Shankar outclassed Poireinganba 6-0, 6-1 to seal the semi-final berth. The third quarter final match of the category saw, Paras beat N Churchill by 6-2, 6-2 points while Ashajit outlasted W Gavin 6-3, 6-1 to enter into semifinals.