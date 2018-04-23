17th Governors Trophy Tennis C’ship Bushan clinches U-14 boys’ title

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Apr 22 : Bushan Haobam beat Rahul Panmei by 2-1 sets while Ashwarjit topped Neeraj Th with a straight sets win to emerge champion of U-14 and U-12 boys singles competitions respectively at the 17th Governor Trophy Cash Prize Tennis Championship 2018 .

The championship was organised by Manipur Tennis Association at the Officer’s Club Deco Turf Tennis Court, Lamphelpat featuring 8 U-12, 11 U-14 and 19 U-10 boys in it.

In the final match for U-12 boys singles, Ashwarjit S dumped Neeraj Th 6-0, 6-1 to claim the title.

In the U-14 singles final match, Haobam Bushan conceded the first set before staging a strong comeback and sealed the match 5-7, 6-2, 10-8 and won the title.

Haobam Bushan beat Th Neeraj 6-0, 6-0 yesterday to cruise into the final while Rahul Panmei edged out Bhicky 4-6, 6-3, 10-6 to set up final clash with Bushan in the last semi-final held yesterday.

The final matches of the championship was graced by T Panmei, IAS, president of Manipur Tennis Association as chief guest who also gave away prizes to the winners and other participants.

The winner of U-14 boys singles competition, H Bushan was felicitated with Rs 4,000 along with a trophy while runner up Rahul Panmei was awarded Rs 2,000. The semifinalists Th Neeraj and Bhicky Sagolshem were encouraged with Rs 1,000 each.

The U-12 boys’ champion, Ashwarjit walked away Rs 3000 richer while Th Neeraj who finished runners up got Rs 1,500 with a trophy. Semifinalists, Shankar and L Paras were also awarded with Rs 500 each.

In the U-10 competitions that were held in three groups, Abha G, Sohan Keisham and Rajivkumar RK emerged winners of Group I, II and III respectively.

They were also encouraged with Rs 1,000 each while the runners up of each groups, Joshua Th, Jason Wangkhem and Meidingu Ningthemchanu Sanareima were awarded with Rs 500 each.