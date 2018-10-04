17th Mini Boys State Level Volleyball Championship SDC, NYVA, TRYVC maintain perfect runs; stage set for quarter final

Our Correspondent

Thoubal, Oct 3 : SDC, Samurou, NYVA, Naorem and TRYVC, Ukhrul continued to display their fine forms and booked their last 8 round berths unbeaten at 17th Mini Boys State Level Volleyball Championship being hosted by Kairenbikhok Youth Sporting Union under the aegis of All Manipur Volleyball Association at Kairembikhok Awang Leikai Community Hall. The quarter final clashes will begin tomorrow at the same venue.

SDC which beat MIKHYA-A, Mayang Imphal and IGO, Oinam in the previous group clashes, prevailed over SUWC(B) Irengbam for an easy 3-0 (25-8, 25-8, 25-10) sets win and sealed the last 8 round berth as group C holders. They will face YMDO in the last quarter final match tomorrow.

On the other hand, NYVA which defeated hosts KYSU in their first outing, managed a 3-0 (25-22, 25-12, 25-19) over SDI, Ishok in another one sided match to emerge Group A winners. NYVA will take on MIKHYA-B which saw off YPA, Hiranmei by 3-2 sets today, in the first quarter final match.

Today’s Group D tie between MIKHYA-B and YPA was a see-saw affair as MIKHYA-B who sealed the first two consecutive sets conceded the next two sets to YPA forcing for the tie breaker. They however managed to edge over the Hiranmei side and finished off the game 25-22, 25-21, 22-25, 23-25, 15-11.

In another Group C league match, IGO, Oinam outclassed MIKHYA-A by 3-0 sets (25-17, 25-22, 25-20) to move into the quarter final stage. They will take on Group B winners, TRYVC which carved out a 3-2 sets win over YMDO, Heirangoithong today. TRYVC took of the game on the front-foot but conceded the third and the fourth sets before making a fine return in the tie breaker and finished off the game 25-15, 25-22, 22-25, 19-25, 15-7. In the last Group D league match of the tournament, SUWC(A) Irengbam edged past AMYC, Andro by 3-2 sets but failed to book the last 8 round berth as a result of previous loss to MIKHYA-B, which shared same point at the end of the league stage.