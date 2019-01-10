185th death anniversary of Maharaj Gambhir Singh observed CM seeks to allay CAB fear of indigenous folks

Imphal, Jan 9 (DIPR)

Chief Minister N Biren Singh today assured that the present Government will protect the indigenous people of the State at any cost. This was stated by him at the 185th death anniversary of Maharaj Gambhir Singh held at the Samadhi of Maharaj Gambhir Singh, Langthabal, Imphal West.

Speaking as chief guest of the function, the Chief Minister said that the Government would never disappoint the people’s trust on the Government and will not act against the aspiration and wishes of the people. He mentioned that considering the recent developments and people’s protest against the Citizenship Amendment Bill in the entire North East India, the Government has been holding a series of meeting since yesterday.

The Chief Minister opined that it is true that the country has a federal structure and the Centre can’t impose any policies which are unacceptable to the State Government. The Government will stand by its people and the decision of the State Legislative Assembly, he added. He mentioned that a Cabinet decision will be taken tomorrow and a Ministerial team will pressurise the Centre to give assent to the Manipur People’s Protection Bill 2018 before the Citizenship Amendment Bill comes into force. The Government’s door is always open to discuss any sensitive issue that affects the State and its people, he added.

The Chief Minister highlighted that the present Government, after patiently hearing the voice and considering the sentiments of the people, had already passed the Manipur People’s Protection Bill to preserve the rights and protect the indigenous people of the State. He appealed the people of the State not to have fear psychosis, anxiety and apprehension regarding the Citizenship Amendment Bill.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister announced that the Samadhi of Maharaj Gambhir Singh would be developed into a distinct park cum Museum. History and timeline of various Kings since 33 AD will be engraved on the walls of the Park so that people can easily understand the history of Manipur, he added. He appealed the intellectuals, experts and historians to support the Government in such an initiative.

Lauding the sacrifice and courage of Maharaj Gambhir Singh, Nara Singh, Heerachandra and other unsung heroes of the State, the Chief Minister said “what we are today is because of the selfless sacrifice made by our forefathers.”

Stating that some people and communities are trying to deconstruct the history, he lamented that history can never be distorted as history is the account of the facts that happened in the past. “We need to re-read and introspect history so as to bring peace, harmony and integrity in the State,” he added. During the function, the Chief Minister unveiled the statues of Meidingu Narasingh and Sana Heerachandra. Chief Minister led others in paying floral tributes to the portraits of Maharaja Gambhir Singh and Meidingu Narasingh. A contingent of Manipur Rifles offered a guard of honour and gun salute and sounding of last post as a mark of respect to Gambhir Singh, Nara Singh and other unsung heroes.

Minister for Art and Culture L Jayantakumar Singh, Minsiter for CAF&PD Karam Shyam, Titular King of Manipur Meidingu Leisemba Sanajaoba also addressed the gathering. Ministers, MLAs, Chief Secretary, DGP, top civil and police officials and a large number of people attended the function.