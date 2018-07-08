18th Jr Girls Inter District Football tourney begins

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Jul 7 : The 18th Junior Girls Inter District Football Tournament being organised by All Manipur Football Association Kicked off today at Artificial Turf Ground, Khuman Lampak, Imphal. The opening matches of the day saw Imphal West District Football Association (IWDFA) and Imphal East District Football Association (IEDFA) open their winning account.

In the opening match of the tournament, IWDFA secured a narrow 1-0 win against District Sports Association, Bishnupur (DSA Bpr). Both IWDFA and DSA Bpr got off to a cautious start and deterred every incisive runs executed on both ends wisely to finish the first half in a 0-0 draw.

The two teams remained evenly poised until Moilungsiam of IWDFA found the breakthrough in the 57th minute. With the 1-0 lead, the Imphal West side tried to carry on the momentum but DSA Bpr succeeded in thwarting all threats in time while attempting for the leveller more in counter attacks.

The Bishnupur side pushed hard in the latter part but their efforts went abegging in front of strong defence line up of IWDFA who contended with the 1-0 win at the end.

In the second match of the league tournament staged today, Ph Sanathokpi scored a hattrick to hand IEDFA an emphatic 6-0 win against DSA Kakching.

IEDFA started the game on the front foot enjoying a 3-0 lead in the first half with goals coming from O Lamnganbi, who opened up the account in the 4th minute, H Baleshwori (25) and Kh Anita (28).

The Kakching side never looked in contention today as they conceded three more goals in the second half to go down by 0-6 goals at the end.

The three goals of the second half came from star of the day, Ph Sanatombi who slotted the fourth goal and her first in the 55th minute before pumping in two more goals in the 73′ and (80+3)’.