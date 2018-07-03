18th Junior Girls Inter District Football tourney from July 7

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Jul 2 : The 18th Junior Girls Inter District Football Tournament is all set to begin under the aegis of All Manipur Football Association at Artificial Turf Ground from July 7.

A total of four teams: Imphal West District Football Association; District Sports Association, Kakching; Imphal East District Football Association and District Sports Association, Bishnupur will be participating in this league tournament.

Meanwhile, AMFA has announced names of the coaches appointed as spotters for the 18th Junior Girls Inter District Football Tournament and 22nd Sub-Junior Boys Inter District Football Tournament (from July 6).

L Chaoba Devi, M Surmala Chanu, S Manitombi Devi and L Ronibala Devi are in the spotters list for the girls’ tournament while S Amutombi, M Ratankumar, S Shanta and Syed Rashim will be spotters at the sub-junior boys tournament.