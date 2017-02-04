19 drug users pulled up

IMPHAL, February 4: At least 19 drug users including nine women were pulled by a team of Imphal West district police in a drive carried out at Kabo Leikai on the northern side of Asha Cinema Hall complex under Imphal police station today morning.

The drive was conducted under the supervision of Additional SP (Operation) Imphal West, Dr S Ibomcha.

The police team found syringes and other drug abuse substances from the drug users.

They were taken to the police station concerned for taking up necessary action.

The same police team also carried a drive against illegal construction/extension of shops and selling of abusive stuffs along the roadside from North AOC to Khongnanganikarak.

Those people who constructed temporary sheds, hotels and shops along the road illegally were asked to vacant the places.

Shop owners along the road were also asked to remove the temporary extension of their shops at the earliest.

The police team also directed those who are selling sand, stone and other construction materials along the road on the eastern side of DM College to clear the area at the earliest.

According to the sellers, they got the permit from Imphal Municipal Council (IMC) to sell the materials at the area and are paying tax to the council for vending.