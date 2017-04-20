IMPHAL, Apr 19: The 19th Challenge Cup Veteran Football tournament 2017 will begin from April 20 at Eastern Sporting Union ground under the auspices of Manipur Veteran Football Association. S Sushil Singh, Mayor, IMC and O Rashbihari Singh, president MVFA will attend the opening ceremony of the tournament as the chief guest and president respectively. The opening match will be played between Chajing FC and FVWA.

