1st Anglo-Manipuri War

commemoration month starts

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Apr 20: The ‘1st Anglo-Manipuri War 1891 Commemoration Month 2018’ being organised by Kangleipak Students’ Association (KSA) in association with Justice Committee for Anglo-Manipuri War 1891 Martyrs & Victims of Kangleipak (Manipur) began today at Imphal College multipurpose hall. The inaugural function was graced by Dr M Priyobarta Singh, Principal of Imphal College as chief guest; H Ibotombi Khuman, Chairman, Justice Committee 1891 as president and Dr N Sanatomba, Associate Professor, Manipuri Department, Manipur University as guest of honour. Floral tributes were offered at the portraits of those brave Manipuri warriors who were killed fighting against the mighty British forces in the Anglo-Manipuri War in 1891. A two-minute silence was also observed as a mark of respect to the departed souls. Highlighting the cause of the Anglo-Manipuri War, Ibotombi Khuman recounted that on March 23 midnight, a team of British army under the command of Chief Commissioner, Assam, Quintal launched a surprise attack at Kangla to capture Tikendrajit (Koirengsana) which was a failed attempt. He said that 33 Manipuri were killed by British army on the day and on the next day houses in and around Kangla were torched leaving many Manipuris homeless. He narrated that a revenge attack led by Senapati Angousana and 400 Manipuri soldiers along with Major Paona and Major Chongthamia was launched against the British for attacking Kangla after executing five British in front of Kangla Uttra.