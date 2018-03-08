1st DSA Youth Football League 2018 to begin on March 11

IMPHAL, Mar 7 : District Sports Association Kakching will organise the 1st DSA Youth Football League 2018 (U-15 boys) from March 11.

The tournament will be held in four different venues and will feature 9 teams namely; KPSC, Kakching; JA, Kakching; SWC, Keirak; KFC, Kakching; DYA, Elangkhampokpi, KMSWC, Keirak; KYWAC, Wabagai; SESU, Kakching and YDO, Sora.

DSA, Kakching today announced the names of the match commissioners/ referee assessors and referees who will officiate the matches of this league tournament. The names of the officials who will conduct as match commissioners/ referee assessors are M Ranidas Singh, M Nimai Singh and M Magho Singh while Th Prasuram Singh, Th Dineshwor Singh, Th Arunkumar Singh, M Bidyasagar Singh, Th Kirankumar Singh, K Herojit Singh, Rigal Mayengbam, Ch Shyamson Singh, N Kiran Singh, A Yaima Meitei, Th Rojen Singh, Kh Shakhenba Singh, A Sanathoi Singh, Bidyapati Yumnam, S Litanbala Chanu and Y Bidyaluxmi Devi officiate the matches as referees. A statement released by DSA, Kakching instructed all the officials mentioned above to report to the association by 10 am of March 11 without fail.