1st DSA Youth Football League YDO, KPSC, SWC register similar wins, JA hold DYA

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Mar 25 : YDO, KPSC, SWC today posted 2-0 wins over their rivals in their respective matches of the ongoing 1st DSA Youth Football League 2018 organised by District Sports Association, Kakching. Today’s matches were played at Social Welfare Club ground, Keirak.

In the first match of the day YDO, Sora earned full points with a thumping 2-0 win over KYWAC, Wabagai. Imbram ended the goal drought in the 35th minute while the last goal of the match was struck by Aujer in the 48th minute.

Aujer of YDO and Akash of KYWAC were yellow carded respectively in the 46th and 47th minute .

In the second match of the day, KPSC, Kakching secured another similar win over KMSWC, Keirak in a one side match. The first half of the match saw both team trying hard to open up but their efforts ended most of the time in the mid-field.

After the change of the ends, KPSC shifted gears and thronged the opponents half leaving their opponents in the lurch. Lilish was first to opened up in the 35th minute while Justin added the winner in the 39th minute. The Keirak side also made few raids back but their on goal attempts were fended off well by defence line up of the winning side.

The third match of the day saw, JA, Kakching play out a goalless draw with DYA, Elangkhangpokpi to share spoils.

In the last match of the day, Sumanda (14′) and Ronaldo (30′) gave SWC, Keirak a convincing 2-0 win over KFC, Kakching.