1st DSA Youth League KFC thrash JA 4-0 to register first win, narrow win for KMSWC

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Apr 22 : KMSWC, Keirak and KFC, Kakching beat their rivals in todays matches of the ongoing 1st Youth League 2018 being organised by District Sport Association, Kakching under the aegis of All Manipur Football Association at DYA Ground, Elangkhangpokpi.

In other matches, DYA were held to a goalless draw by league leaders, KPSC while KYWAC, Wabagai played out a 1-1 draw with SESU, Kakching.

In the first match, KFC rode on Ritesh, Godanta and Khomeiton to thrash JA Kakching 4-0 and register first win of the league competition.

Ritesh struck a brace to give his team a 2-0 first half lead in this very one sided match.

Ritesh found the opener in the 13th minute while his second goal came up in the 16th minute when he made a solo run into the box outplaying few defenders and banged in a clinical shot. JA Kakching who are also yet to register a win in tournament tried some counter attacks but could not bring much chance and went into the first half 0-2.

KFC continued to press hard in the second half as well and it was in the 39th minute that Godanta extended the lead to 3-0 leaving JA in the complete chaos. Khomeiton then struck the finisher the very next minute making it a clear to the path of the convincing 4-0 victory.

In the second match of the day, KPSC extended its unbeaten run as they played out a goalless draw with hosts DYA.

KPSC continued to lead the table after this match with 17 points from five wins and two draws while DYA, Elangkhangpokpi are rallying in the 5th spot with one win and 4 draws in 6 matches.

The third match of the day saw, KMSWC edged past YDO, Sora by 2-1 goals to hold second spot with 15 points from 6 matches. YDO, Sora are now at the third spot with 11 points after this match.

Md Rajkhan of KMSWC struck the opener in the 15th minute while his team-mate Musaraf added another in the 17th minute to make it 2-0 in the first half. Riyas Khan of the Sora side was able to grab a consolation goal in the 30 to finish the game 1-2.

In the fourth match of the day, SESU struck the opener early in the 3rd minute but Bidyachandra levelled the score in the 21st minute to go for a 1-1 draw till the end.