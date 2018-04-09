1st DSA Youth League KMSWC ease past KFC 3-1, SESU blank JA 4-0

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Apr 8 : Keirak Makha Social Welfare Club (KMSWC) registered a comfortable 3-1 win against KFC, Kakching to continue their winning ways in the 1st DSA Youth Football League, 2018 held in four venues.

In today’s match held at JA playground, Kakching, Md Rajkhan scored twice while Md Anish added a single to give KMSWC a 3-1 victory.

Md Rajkhan hit the opener in the 11th minute of the match while the second goal came in the 19th minute through Md Anish’s feet. Kakching Football Club who were also trying hard to come back into the game pulled back a goal in the 25th minute when Thomash made a fine run deep into the box and banged in a clinical shot past the custodian making the score read 1-2.

The Keirak side then intensified their raids in the remaining part of the match and Md Rajkhan was at it again striking the finisher in the 28th minute of the match. KFC’s effort in the later part to reduce the margin were perfectly checked by KMSWC’s backline with ease.

The second match witnessed KYWAC, Wabagai registered a narrow 1-0 win against SWC, Keirak. The winning goal of the Wabagai side was struck by Prabin in the 35th minute.

In the third match of the day, South Eastern Sporting Union (SESU) played out a dominating match to notch an emphatic 4-0 victory against lowly Juvenile Association (JA), Kakching who are yet to secure a win in the tournament.

SESU led the first half with a goal scored by S Donilen in the 16th minute while the other three goals came in the second half.

JA who were a bit active in the first half could not find their way in the second half as Md Nawaz of SESU doubled the lead with a well taken goal in the 30th minute. Eager for more goal SESU continued the onslaught and it was Poujianghui Kamei who exntended the lead to 3-0 after two minutes. Elibash then sealed off the game 4-0 with a goal in the 40th minute.

The fourth match of the day saw YDO, Elangkhangpokpi played out a 1-1 draw with KPSC, Kakching. Anjer scored for YDO early in the 2nd minute while KPSC were able to draw level in the 40th minute through Justin after a series of attempts.