1st Governor’s Trophy Mukna Kangjei Imphal West B enter semis

IMPHAL, Dec 3 : Imphal West B entered semi-finals of the ongoing 1st Governor’s Trophy State Level Mukna Kangjei organised by Kreeda Bharti Manipur.

On the second day of the tournament which is participated by 10 teams from five districts, Thoubal A and Imphal West-B were awarded walk overs as the Kakching A and Kakching B teams did not show up today.

In the third match of the day, Bishnupur B edged out Imphal-East B 6-2 to enter into the quarter final. L Janta scored two gaols (3′, 15′) to give Bishnupur B a 2-1 first half lead. Later in the second half Janta added three more goals (16′, 20′, 28′) followed by a goal from W Naocha in the 30th minute.

Imphal East B’s first half goal was scored by Kh Thoithoiba who also scored another goal in the 20th minute of the second half.

Imphal West A will meet Thoubal A in the third quarter final match tomorrow at 2 pm while Bishnupur B will take on Thoubal B in the last quarter final match.