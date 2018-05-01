1st KYUC Volleyball NYVA, KMYDA, SDC post huge wins

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Apr 30 : NYVA, Naorem; KMYDA, Konthoujam and SDC, Samurou beat their respective rivals in today’s group stage matches of 1st State Level Men Open Volleyball Tournament 2018 being organised by Konthoujam Youth Union Club under the aegis of All Manipur Volleyball Association at Konthoujam Kangjeibung.

A total of 8 teams clubbed into two groups are vying for top honours in this tournament.

In the first Group A league match of the day, KMYDA outclassed NYDC by 3-0 sets (25-18, 25-20, 25-19) while the second Group A league match to be played between YMDO, Heirangoithong and KMYDA was abandoned due to rain.

In the Group B league match played earlier, NYVA Naorem beat SDC, Samurou by 3-1 sets to earn full points.

NYVA lost the first set to SDC before they staged a strong comeback in the remaining sets to seal the game 22, 25, 25-15, 26-24, 25-16.

The last Group B league match of the day saw SDC, Samurou beat KLYGC, Kamong by 3-1 sets. SDC conceded the third set in this competitive match before finishing the game 25-18, 25-22, 23-25, 25-20.